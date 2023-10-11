WARRNAMBOOL'S Andrew Suggett is the 2023 Victorian Senior of the Year.
Mr Suggett won the Premier's Award for Victorian Senior of the Year at Government House on October 11.
Mr Suggett was recognised for his enormous efforts in establishing and leading the Warrnambool Parkinson's Support Group since 2009, cultivating an inclusive environment for people to discuss their experiences and build support networks for others in a similar situation.
He was diagnosed with Parkinson's 23 years ago at 57 and has played a pivotal role in creating Painting with Parkinson's, Exercise for Parkinson's activities and initiatives, and ParkinSong - a fortnightly therapeutic group singing intervention developed by music therapists and speech pathologists.
He is also the chair of the Warrnambool Combined Health Support Network, consisting of a range of groups that bring people together to socialise and enjoy the best quality of life possible.
From 2011 to 2017, Mr Suggett served on the Board of Parkinson's Victoria (now Fight Parkinson's), where he oversaw work to incorporate the latest research and treatment practices in regional Victoria. This was made possible through his willingness to make the 520-kilometre round trip to Melbourne for board meetings.
Mr Suggett joined the Warrnambool Rotary Club in 1980 and became one of the charter members of the new Rotary Club of Warrnambool Daybreak when it was formed in 1998.
As well as maintaining his involvement in Rotary, he was Rotary Club of Warrnambool Daybreak president from 2000 until 2001 and in 2006 he became District Governor, a role that saw him travel to Rotary Clubs from Geelong to Mt Gambier.
He was the inaugural chair of the Warrnambool Rotary House project, which saw the creation of a 12-unit facility for families and carers of South West Healthcare patients.
The Premier's Award for Victorian Senior of the Year recognises an outstanding contribution made by an individual to their local community and the awards are presented as part of the Victorian Seniors Festival.
MORE TO COME.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.