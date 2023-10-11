The Standard
Warrnambool's Andrew Suggett named Victorian Senior of the Year

Clare Quirk
Clare Quirk
October 11 2023
WARRNAMBOOL'S Andrew Suggett is the 2023 Victorian Senior of the Year.

