Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club recognises volunteer with life membership

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 11 2023 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
Long-time Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club volunteer and quiet achiever Dean Kilpatrick has been recognised with life membership for his outstanding commitment and dedication.

