Long-time Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club volunteer and quiet achiever Dean Kilpatrick has been recognised with life membership for his outstanding commitment and dedication.
Mr Kilpatrick's life membership was announced at the club's annual general meeting in Warrnambool on Friday, October 6, 2023.
He said the honour was a surprise and "a bit of a shock".
The father-of-three became involved with the surf club in 2008 when his eldest, son Harrison, was in nippers.
Mr Kilpatrick has been the nippers co-ordinator and competition officer and his current roles include training and assessment, competition official and chief instructor.
"I suppose I've done a little bit to get things rolling," Mr Kilpatrick said.
"It's definitely not just me but I'd like to think I've had some sort of impact on things. Myself and Alan Aulsebrook started the competition squad and it's good to see all these young kids coming through."
The primary school PE teacher loves being at the beach and doesn't consider volunteering to be work because it was fun.
"I follow my kids everywhere," Mr Kilpatrick said. "When the kids were there I'd help out. I went from gymnastics, to Little Aths, to Auskick," he said.
He's also coached Auskick, junior football, junior cricket and athletics over a number of years and loves seeing all children enjoy themselves while learning.
"If you volunteer you're sometimes away from your family but I volunteered where my family was. You're watching them grow up but also having fun at the same time. It's great.
"I'd recommend volunteering but do it with your family and get everyone involved if you can."
Club president John McNeil said Mr Kilpatrick held various club roles and was a worthy recipient.
Mr McNeil said Mr Kilpatrick helped co-ordinate and grow the nippers program, which helped boost its senior members later on.
The nippers competition training program he introduced led to a "huge increase" in participants into the junior under 15 ranks, with many of its current senior competitors having participated in the program.
Mr Kilpatrick is responsible for the Shipwreck Coast Swim registration and recording and also sits on the surf club's board of management.
Mr McNeil said Mr Kilpatrick would always cheerfully put his hand up to help wherever he was needed at the club, proving to be a selfless and reliable volunteer "over many years".
He said Mr Kilpatrick's community involvement with the surf club and various other clubs and groups over the years was "phenomenal".
"He's a very community-minded person," Mr McNeil said.
"He's always doing something in the background...Anything to do with club world he is involved. He just goes about his business. He's a great guy, a quiet achiever."
