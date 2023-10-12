The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Western Victoria loses 18 GP clinics in past year

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 12 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Victoria was one of the hardest-hit regions in Australia for GP closures over the past year, with 18 clinics shutting down.
Western Victoria was one of the hardest-hit regions in Australia for GP closures over the past year, with 18 clinics shutting down.

Western Victoria has lost more GP services than almost anywhere in Australia over the past year, following the closure of 18 clinics across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.