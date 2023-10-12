The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Comedian Dave Hughes opens up about loss of beloved mum

By Tim Auld
Updated October 12 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Hughes with his mother Carmel. Picture supplied
Dave Hughes with his mother Carmel. Picture supplied

WARRNAMBOOL born comedian Dave Hughes' mum Carmel was a key support of her son in his journey of life and to media stardom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.