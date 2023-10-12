WARRNAMBOOL born comedian Dave Hughes' mum Carmel was a key support of her son in his journey of life and to media stardom.
Mrs Hughes passed away at her Warrnambool home on October 6 surrounded by loving family.
Hughes, who was raised in west Warrnambool at the back of Davidson Oval, admits he caused some concerns to his parents in particular Carmel in his teens but her love and support for him could never be questioned.
"I gave Mum a few hard times in my younger years," the father of three told The Standard.
"It's amazing how the memories come flooding back to you since Mum's passing. We had a very humble upbringing in west Warrnambool.
"Dad (Des) worked shift work at Nestles for years. I'll never forget I had a few issues when I was in my early 20s and Mum took me to a psychiatrist. There was no judgement by Mum - just support and love and that's how she was."
Hughes said his Mum always stood by his side and believed in him and his siblings.
"Mum had a very calming influence not only on her family but also in her job as a nurse," he said.
"She worked as a nurse for more than 40 years in Warrnambool and out at the old Koroit Nursing Home.
"My siblings and I have been amazed how many people have got in contact with us since Mum's passing saying she was there to help members of their families in their time of need. The messages have been very heart-warming."
Hughes revealed his mother had battled cancer bravely for more than 20 years.
"Mum was a real fighter," he said.
"She wasn't one to complain. She had various forms of cancer over the years but she just got on with things and never complained about her lot in life."
Hughes never argued with his mum about day-to-day issues and it was only in the final days of her life that a confrontation loomed between the pair.
"Mum was a passionate Collingwood fan," he said.
"We got her out of bed to watch the grand final. She barracked for the Magpies to win another flag and I had to pretend I was happy Collingwood won as I'm an ardent Carlton fan.
"I must admit I said with gritted teeth I was happy to see the Pies win by four points."
A service will be held at Guyetts Eastern Park Chapel to celebrate Mrs Hughes' life on Friday, October 13 at 4pm.
