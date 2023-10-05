South-west residents are waiting up to three years to access dental care, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
Ms Britnell said the region had an average wait time for general dental care in the public dental system of 38.1 months.
She said this was a year longer than the statewide average wait time.
"The famous Chinese proverb goes 'Every smile makes you a day younger'," Ms Britnell said.
"Well, there is not much to smile about in south-west coast with the state of our public dental system under this Labor government."
Ms Britnell said patients waiting for treatment would often endure extreme pain.
"I have been contacted by constituents who describe their suffering to me," she said.
"We are talking about important treatments to relieve the pain that the almost 4000 south-west coast patients on the waiting list face.
"Pain that prevents them from eating certain foods, keeps them up at night and impacts their wider health."
Ms Britnell said Warrnambool had five dental treatment chairs, yet currently less than two chairs can be used on a full-time basis due to lack of staff and senior dentists.
"The government has done nothing to attract and incentivise dentists to Warrnambool," she said.
"Senior dentists are required to mentor and support new and training dentists so that they have the confidence to grow in their profession, yet Labor have no plan in place to address this shortage."
Australian Dental Association Victorian Branch President Dr Jonathan Teoh said while people wait for dental care, their existing problems worsen, often leading to the need for emergency treatment.
He said more than one third of all courses of care in the public system were for emergencies rather than routine and preventive treatment.
Dr Teoh said oral health was fundamental to overall health, wellbeing and quality of life.
