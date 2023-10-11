More than 150 Warrnambool residents will run in memory of much-loved community member Paul Jellie at Sunday's Melbourne Marathon.
Mr Jellie will be front of mind for the participants who will don a Run for PJ shirt in the half marathon, 10 and five-kilometre runs and three-kilometre walk on October 15, 2023.
The much-loved husband and father-of-two died on May 13, 2023, aged 52.
His wife Angela, children Charlie and Sophie will be among the Warrnambool contingent, as well as family, friends, colleagues and community members.
The founding director of Warrnambool's HomeSeeka Real Estate, North Warrnambool Eagles clubman and under 14s assistant coach touched many lives with his enthusiasm, positivity, integrity and unique ability to make everyone he met feel special.
Warrnambool gym Fit After 40 organised the Run for PJ team and its online fundraising page, which as of Wednesday, October 11 had topped $6000.
"This year we will be pounding the pavement with Paul Jellie in our hearts and raising money to go to a charity that supports and raises awareness for suicide prevention," the team's page said.
FAF founder Tania Monk said it would be an emotional day and Mr Jellie's death had a "real ripple effect" in the FAF gym community with some members closely connected to the Jellie family and others who supported them.
Gym manager Kate Miller, who organised the team with family friend and a North Warrnambool netball coach Tania Ross, said they wanted to show their support and raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Mrs Ross said it was amazing to have 153 team members on board, and the overwhelming number of registrations was testament to the love the community had for Mr Jellie and his family.
"We were hoping for 30 people and we wanted to raise $1000 and we've well and truly exceeded that," Mrs Ross said.
The women said mental health affected everyone and there needed to be greater community understanding and awareness.
"There needs to be more talk and less stigma," Mrs Ross said.
