There's a women's health movement ignited in Warrnambool.
Nutritionist and personal trainer Tania Monk, who owns Merri Street wellness hub Fit after Forty, said for decades women had put their health on the backburner.
But a community of more than 100 Warrnambool women are prioritising their own wellbeing and raising awareness for health issues emerging later in life, she said.
Ms Monk will host a seminar at the hub on September 6 as part of Women's Health Week.
She'll be joined on the microphone by clinical and health psychologist Jodie Fleming, pelvic health physiotherapist Karen Benson, Eve Drew from Her Health Collective, breast cancer "thriver" Katie Monigatti and advocate Leah McNeil.
Ms Monk said she wanted to bring Warrnambool a free event that promoted health during "undeniably the most crucial time" in women's lives.
"Women take on so many roles, whether it's early motherhood to then chauffeuring their teenage kids, juggling a career and taking on extra responsibilities around the house or caring for ageing parents," she said.
"I don't think a lot of women realise how important it is to prioritise health during this challenging time."
Ms Monk said the seminar was aimed at empowering women with "solid research and knowledge" on strength training, nutrition, mental health, as well as understanding pelvic floor and adopting self-checking breast exams, among other things.
The seminar kicks off at 7pm on September 6. Tickets to the event went fast but a waiting list is open on the Fit after Forty website.
Warrnambool's Katrina Brightwell and Samantha Morley joined the Fit after Forty crew three years ago when Ms Monk was training smaller groups out of her garage.
What started as a way to maintain their fitness soon turned into a "safe space" that ignited friendships and helped women share in their health highs and lows.
Ms Brightwell said it was comforting to discuss conditions such as perimenopause, the stage of life leading up to your last period, and what the associated symptoms can look like.
"We're all sharing stories and saying "me too, me too" and Tan would come in over the top with evidence about what we're talking about," she said.
Over 70 per cent of women don't get help for menopause, which can lead to hot flushes, sleep disruption and thinning hair.
"To actually understand what the symptoms are and to talk and have a laugh about it, but also share in the seriousness of it, is so helpful," Ms Brightwell said.
Ms Morley said their community created a feeling of connectedness in what could ordinarily be an isolating time in women's life.
It also allowed the group to share resources with each other and feel supported on their health journey, she said.
