Young Charlie Jellie has been bestowed what he says is the greatest honour he will ever receive, an award struck in memory of his late father Paul.
The North Warrnambool Eagles football under 14 captain won the inaugural Paul Jellie Award for being an "exceptional individual who embodies the true spirit of a team player, both on and off the field" - qualities his dad displayed.
Paul died on May 13, 2023, aged 52, and North Warrnambool under 14 coach Aaron Ross and wife Tania, a club netball coach, suggested an award in Mr Jellie's honour to ensure his "legacy lived on" at the club.
Mr Jellie, a Warrnambool real estate agent, was the under 14s assistant coach and heavily involved as a junior player, passionate clubman and volunteer with the Eagles.
Charlie, 13, said it was an honour to receive the award and a nice way to remember his dad's contribution and what he meant to the club.
"To be thought of to be somewhat like him and to be the first one to take out that award I think it will be one of the most special awards I'll ever get," Charlie said.
"I just try my best and I always do what's best for my team and my team mates."
Mrs Ross presented Charlie with the award saying he was a deserving recipient and it was fitting he was the inaugural winner because he embodied so many of Mr Jellie's qualities.
"Charlie is so much like his father," she said. "He's a very selfless young man."
Mrs Ross said Charlie was a skilled athlete, a compassionate and attentive listener, always ready to lend an ear to his teammates.
She said Charlie's caring nature shone through in his actions and he went above and beyond to support his fellow players.
The day after his dad's death the year eight student took to the footy field, she said.
"He played footy on the Sunday because his team needed him to play and he knew that's what his dad would want him to do," she said.
"He's the captain and he said 'I need to do this' and he went out there and played the game of his life.
"He is honestly an amazing, genuine young man and he's a great listener."
The award was bestowed at the club's junior presentation night on Friday, September 8, 2023 and nominations came from the under 14 football team because that was the team Mr Jellie coached. It will be opened up to include under 16s from next year.
Award criteria includes someone who is a team player on and off the ground, who is a good listener, has an altruistic nature and who displays team values.
The winner will receive a trophy and have their name added to an honour board in the clubrooms.
Mr Jellie's wife Angela and children Sophie and Charlie will view future award nominations and select the winners.
"It's been challenging but we're trying to remember Paul in the best way that we possibly can and honouring him with this award," Mrs Ross said.
"I think Paul would be pretty excited about it, but he wouldn't have made too much of a fuss, to be honest. He would have made it about somebody else."
