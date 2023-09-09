The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

WDFNL senior grand final: Nirranda coach Nick Couch, captain Reagan Nutting lead club

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 9 2023 - 10:27pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda captain Reagan Nutting and coach Nick Couch enjoy the celebrations after the win. Picture by Sean McKenna
Nirranda captain Reagan Nutting and coach Nick Couch enjoy the celebrations after the win. Picture by Sean McKenna

As leaders of the football club, senior coach Nick Couch and captain Reagan Nutting have ridden all the highs and lows of a gruelling campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.