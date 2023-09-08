Traffic lights and a permanent 40km/h speed limit have been flagged as part of a $2.1 million upgrade to a dangerous intersection in Warrnambool.
The plans for the Raglan Parade intersection with Ardlie and Hider streets have been unveiled as part of the city council's advocacy priorities.
The council also wants to spend $500,000 on the nearby Raglan Parade intersection with Fitzroy and Botanic Roads near Emmanuel College.
The council will seek the $2.6 million in funding for the projects from the state government for the projects.
Residents, MPs and school principals have long campaigned for an upgrade at the Raglan Parade intersection with Hider and Ardlie Streets.
The scene of many near misses and crashes, 40km/h signs which are enforced during school hours were recently erected and a supervised school crossing is due to be installed in the September holidays.
But those measures are only "interim".
The council now wants to spend $2.1 million to properly address the high-crash rate risk by putting in further safety enhancements which may include traffic lights and a round-the-clock 40km/h speed limit.
Concept plans have been developed for the intersections which has been the scene of 13 crashes over the past five years that have resulted in injury.
There are more than 20,000 daily vehicle movements along busy Raglan Parade.
Councillors on Monday, September 4 voted through the projects as part of its key advocacy priorities.
