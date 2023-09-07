Fast-track housing developments is a top priority for Warrnambool City Council which is lobbying for $4 million to upgrade to Wollaston Road.
The council is also keen to see the East of Aberline Precinct Structure Plan - which would open up land for 4000 homes - ticked off by the Victorian Planning Authority.
The structure plan - which would open up new estates and potentially new schools - has been delayed with the most recent update from the authority putting its completion in mid-2025.
Pitching sessions with stakeholders were held in May, and the next planning stage will look at the vision and purpose of the precinct.
Technical reports to look at cultural heritage, bushfire risk, drainage, flooding, and flora and fauna have also been commissioned.
The council also has its sights on land to the north of the Merri River which could be developed into 2200 lots with space for another school.
Once the area was completely developed, vehicle movements would increase from 3000 a day to 14,500 which has prompted the council to look at a $4 million upgrade of Wollaston Road.
The road upgrade was subject to developer contribution. But with the cost of construction escalating, a funding shortfall of about $4 million was predicted.
The council is keen to ensure the work is done so it was not a barrier to land to the north being developed for future housing.
That's why they are seeking $4 million in government funds to drive the project forward.
With the potential for another school in the vicinity of the the Merri River School, the council is forward planning for more footpaths and supervised school crossings.
The long talked about bridge over the Merri River at the end of Bromfield Street is not included in the council's advocacy plan.
The potential bridge is on the backburner, for now, with engineering issues associated with construction in a floodplain likely to make any bridge a costly proposition.
But there are plan for a 35-metre footbridge across the Merri River at the end of Woodend Road.
It is part of the council's advocacy plans to spend $1.4 million upgrading walking tracks in the area and around the wetlands.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the Merri River project would enhance the city's "much-loved" environmental feature.
