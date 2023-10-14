The Standard
Indigenous elder Uncle Lenny Clarke responds to Voice defeat

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated October 14 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 8:29pm
Kirrae Whurrong elder Uncle Lenny Clarke says his community has missed out completely following a failed referendum vote. Picture by Anthony Brady
Kirrae Whurrong elder Uncle Lenny Clarke says his community will not be deterred by the results of a once-in-a-generation referendum that saw voters turn against a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

