There are two reasons Member for Wannon Dan Tehan is voting no in The Voice referendum.
The first relates to a fundamental principle he holds, Mr Tehan told The Standard.
"When it comes to our constitution, our nation's rule book, everyone should be treated equal," he said.
"That is a fundamental principle I hold and I think The Voice goes against that."
Mr Tehan said the second reason behind his decision to vote no had to do with a lack of information about The Voice to parliament.
"A lot of people have said to me they can't understand why more detail hasn't been released about The Voice," he said.
"A simple example is - Victoria will have two representatives but will they be appointed or will they be democratically elected? Will one be from rural and regional Victoria? We don't have any answers to these simple, straight-forward questions."
Mr Tehan said Australians had every right to vote no if their questions on what a yes vote means were not answered.
"I have had young Indigenous leaders say to me 'we don't know what our representation would look like'," Mr Tehan said.
He previously told The Standard he would vote no, saying a constitutional change would be "too legally risky".
The Standard revealed on Tuesday an Australian Community Media survey showed only 34 per cent of voters support the federal government's proposal.
It also found 61 per cent planned to vote "no" on referendum day.
Australians will be asked to vote on constitutional recognition of Indigenous people and to enshrine a permanent advisory body called The Voice.
The referendum will have the record for participation of any federal electoral event.
As of June, the national enrolment rate is estimated at 97.5 per cent.
The rate of Indigenous enrolment is 94.1 per cent, and the rate of youth enrolment is 90.3 per cent.
Special Minister of State Don Farrell said enrolment had skyrocketed leading up to the referendum due to the changes.
"The numbers don't lie - younger Australians are ready to have a say, new Australians are ready to have a say, our First Australians are ready to have a say," Senator Farrell said.
"If you aren't enrolled or need to update your details, I urge you to do it now so you can be part of a historical, unifying moment by saying 'yes'."
