The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Lack of detail behind decision to vote 'no', says MP Dan Tehan

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 12 2023 - 11:27am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan will be voting no in The Voice referendum.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan will be voting no in The Voice referendum.

There are two reasons Member for Wannon Dan Tehan is voting no in The Voice referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.