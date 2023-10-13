A person has died after a car and truck were involved in a crash at Bolwarra on Friday afternoon, the second fatal accident on south-west roads in seven days.
The incident happened near the intersection of the Henty and Princes highways at the Warrnambool turn off, about 2.45pm on October 13, 2023.
It is the 16th person killed on south-west roads since January this year - six more than the total number of fatalities recorded in the region in 2022.
The south-west is on track unfortunately to hit a 10-year road fatality high.
The worst year in a decade was in 2014 when 17 people died.
It comes after a man died in a crash at Simpson on October 6. And a day after an international driver on the wrong side of the road caused a crash on the Great Ocean Road at Princetown.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the driver of the car in the Bolwarra incident died at the scene.
"The passenger of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries," the spokesperson said.
"The driver of the truck stopped at the scene and was not injured.
"The circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation is ongoing."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two people at the scene and the air ambulance was dispatched.
Fire Rescue Victoria and the State Emergency Services also attended the incident.
A FRV spokesperson said smoke was coming from at least one vehicle.
A short time later, a 35-year-old man walked away from a single-vehicle crash into a paddock near McSwains Road at Framlingham.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said the vehicle had gone through a fence and hit a stump.
Later that day, emergency services attended a third crash in the south-west.
The SES and CFA attended a single vehicle crash at the intersection of the Barongarook and Bushbys roads at Barongarook about 5.30pm.
Anyone who witnessed the Bolwarra collision or has footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
