INJURY-prone Warrnambool galloper Win O'Clock scored a dogged win in the $60,000 Hamilton Cup.
Win O'Clock, ridden by Tahlia Hope and trained by Matthew Williams, got up to defeat Aravene by a length with Donatrice back in third place in the main race on the eight-event program on Saturday, October 14.
Terry Henderson - a senior part-owner of Win O'Clock - said the lightly-raced seven-year-old had sustained his fair share of injuries during his career.
"Win O'Clock has had problems with his tendons," he told The Standard.
"He's done two tendons during his career and they have taken a long time to get right. It's great to see him back racing again and winning.
"I've got to give credit to Matthew and his staff for getting Win O'Clock back to racing. I thought his last run at Caulfield was full of merit and stood him in good stead for the Hamilton Cup.
"It was a good ride from Tahlia. She never panicked at any stage even though she was well back in the run."
Henderson, who uses 26 trainers across Australia for more than 110 horses the syndication group has in work, said Win O'Clock would now be set for the $500,000 Bendigo Cup on November 1.
"We'll just see how Win O'Clock pulls up from today before making any plans but the Bendigo Cup is a serious option," he said.
"The Bendigo Cup is a big jump in class from the Hamilton Cup but I'm confident Win O'Clock will be competitive and the 2400 metres of the Bendigo Cup will suit."
Williams shared the training honours with fellow Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig at Hamilton.
Both had winning doubles.
