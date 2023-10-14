A Portland man, 39, will be sentenced this week after slashing the face of a woman with a metal phone charger cord.
Adam Barry, of Bade Avenue, pleaded guilty in the Geelong Magistrates Court to a range of offences, including recklessly causing injury, driving offences and failing to appear in court on bail.
He is a long-time drug addict with an extensive criminal history.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said the woman was compiling a victim impact statement, which the court would consider before Barry's case was finalised.
Barry will return to court at 9.30am on Thursday this week.
Police said that in February a woman visited Barry at the home he shares with his mother.
The woman was in his bedroom and warned Barry about smoking in bed. He told her to look at a wall and became upset when she turned around.
He struck the woman to the head with a metal braided phone charger cable, causing a significant laceration to her face, which during treatment had to be glued.
Barry apologised and in the next few days showed remorse for the injury he caused.
Barry was also caught driving while disqualified in December last year and February this year.
He also again failed to appear in court during April.
Barry has 20 pages of prior court appearances and in the past decade has been on bail 34 times, breaching bail numerous times.
He is a known heroin and methamphetamine users, but a lawyer said he had been just using cannabis in the past couple of years.
He previously admitted he would steal anything to fund his drug habit and has served prison sentences.
Barry has already spent 31 days in custody on the current charges after previously being arrested for failing to appear at court.
He was arrested again by Portland police officers last Thursday morning and was wanted on a warrant of apprehension for failing to appear in court.
The lawyer said the woman victim had her back turned to Barry and he didn't intend to strike her face during what he described as "horseplay".
"It was a significant laceration but his culpability is not at the highest end. It was a reckless action," he said.
The magistrate released Barry on bail until this Thursday, but warned him not to breach bail again.
"I think the victim should have a voice," he said, indicating that any penalty should involve Barry doing a men's behaviour change program.
Mr Guthrie said the penalty would be focused on education and rehabilitation and bailed Barry with the conditions he not drive or use illicit drugs.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.