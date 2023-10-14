The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Portland's Adam Barry, 39, to be sentenced.

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 15 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman's face was slashed, similar to this file image. She is now making a victim impact statement and Adam Barry will be sentenced on Thursday this week.
A woman's face was slashed, similar to this file image. She is now making a victim impact statement and Adam Barry will be sentenced on Thursday this week.

A Portland man, 39, will be sentenced this week after slashing the face of a woman with a metal phone charger cord.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.