Warrnambool's Reg Mooseek was counting the days until his brother could get out of Israel to the safety of another country.
Reg, who has been living in Warrnambool for about 30 years, said his brother lived not far from where brutal attacks took place more than a week ago and knows people who have been directly affected.
"That's the bit they're not coping too well with. It's shaken them to the core," he said.
Hundreds of Australians are taking repatriation flights out of Israel following the attacks which have left thousands dead or injured with many civilians gunned down in their homes, on the streets and at a dance party.
Reg spent his early teen years living in Israel when his parents decided to move from Australia for five years.
His brother was born in Israel, and about 16 yeas ago his Jewish faith took him back there where he now lives with his wife and the youngest five of his nine children.
Mr Mooseek said his brother had tried desperately to get him and his family out of Israel but struggled with limited flights and airlines cancelling services because of the conflict.
But over the weekend he said his brother and his family managed to safely make it to Europe.
Reg said he remembered when he was growing up in Israel everyone had a bomb shelter.
"The sirens went off and you all did what needed to be done, even during peace time you just do it," he said.
"You get used to hearing constant bombing or missiles."
In the late 1970s, there were occasional incidents in Israel but "nothing like now".
Reg said he grew up hearing about Auschwitz and how the Nazis treated his mother's family, and seeing firsthand how much of an impact it had on them.
He said growing up in the 1980s, anti-Semitism wasn't so bad but he felt it was getting worse.
"I don't know where it is going to go," he said.
Reg said conflict in the region was something that had been going on for thousands of years.
"I just want to make it clear, I don't have any animosity to any other faith because we're all human," he said.
"What was done was inhumane.
"It's sad because there are people on both sides who are going to suffer."
