PREMIERSHIPS have been awarded and the silly season is under way with recruits jumping into new colours ahead of the 2024 Hampden Football Netball League season.
But before all eyes turn to next season, The Standard wanted to recognise each of the 20 best and fairest winners.
Football: Winner, Cameron Spence; runner-up, Hamish Sinnott.
Netball: Winner, Piper Stephens; runner-up, Chloe Davis.
Two of the competition's most dynamic midfielders finished on the Magpies' podium with the more experienced Spence beating Maskell Medal winner Sinnott, while Stephens, who debuted at 13, belied her tender age on the netball court.
Football: Winner, Patty Smith; runner-up, Jordan Fowler.
Netball: Winner, Emily Finch; runner-up, Remeny McCann.
A perfect present for Smith, who returned from a 12-month knee injury, like he hadn't missed a beat while Fowler, who joined from the Warrnambool and District league, showed he was more than capable at major league level. Two players at either end of the court - goal shooter Finch and defender McCann - helped the netballers to a grand final berth.
Football: Winner, Taine Morris; runner-up, Ethan Knight.
Netball: Winner, Emma Sommerville; runner-up, Clare Crawford.
The Kangaroos used Morris in a variety of roles including in defence and on a wing and he shone wherever he was required while Knight is one of the Roos' plethora of young talent. Sommerville juggled co-coaching but was ever-reliable in the back court.
Football: Winner, Paddy O'Sullivan; runner-up, Mac Petersen.
Netball: Winner, Millie Jennings; runner-up, Layla Monk.
O'Sullivan was probably unlucky not to poll better in the Maskell Medal, such was his impact in the midfield and forward line. Jennings - still a student - helped lead a young Saints' side to the netball preliminary final through her consistent midcourt form.
Football: Winner, Jett Bermingham; runner-up, Jarryd Lewis.
Netball: Winner, Maddison Vardy; runner-up, Skye Billings.
Bermingham, who had a health issue early in the season, proved hard for opposition coaches to stop while Lewis' move to half-back resulted in a runner-up finish in the Maskell Medal too. Vardy combined coaching with playing duties with aplomb.
Football: Winner, Kaine Mercovich; runner-up, Matt Sully.
Netball: Winner, Tessa Allen; runner-up, Ellie Cuolahan.
Two experienced players in midfielder Mercovich and utility Sully helped lead a Seagulls revival in 2023 and while it was a challenge on the netball court, Tessa Allen was a class above in centre.
Football: Winner, Toby Jennings; runner-up, Jake Wilson.
Netball: Winner, Remy Grant; runner-up, Heidi Jones.
It was a difficult season for the Tigers as they slipped from finalists to wooden spooners in the space of 12 months but the high-flying Jennings - older brother of Koroit netball best and fairest Millie - was a beacon of consistency on the football field. Grant's on-court leadership was crucial for the club's open netball side which also struggled to notch wins.
Football: Winner, Dan Nicholson; runner-up, Shannon Beks.
Netball: Winner, Ally O'Connor; runner-up, Annie Blackburn.
Nicholson's first year at the Roosters culminated in a premiership, best-on-ground medal and best and fairest award while O'Connor's return saw her take out the Dot Jenkins Medal as the league's best player as well as her club's top netball honour.
Football: Winner, Joe Arundell; runner-up Ryley Hutchins.
Netball: Winner, Sharni Moloney; runner-up: Jacqui Arundell.
Arundell - one of the league's best kicks from half-back - returned from a shoulder injury and made an instant impact as captain. Moloney's first year back in Bloods colours as open netball coach was a winner too, as she slotted into the midcourt with ease.
Football: Winner, Mitch Bidmade; runner-up, Jackson Bell.
Netball: Winner, Amy Wormald; runner-up, Sarah Cowling.
In-and-under midfielder Bidmade was a model of consistency while Bell, who notched 200 games in navy blue, expanded his leadership skills. Wormald's move from goal shooter to goal keeper was one of the moves of the netball season across all teams.
