The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool podiatrist push for change on Medicare

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
October 14 2023 - 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Podiatrists Vanessa Millard and Andrea Fulton wants changes to Medicare to ease the pressure on patients and hospital system. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Podiatrists Vanessa Millard and Andrea Fulton wants changes to Medicare to ease the pressure on patients and hospital system. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Demand for podiatric surgery is rising and wait times blowing out but it is not included on the Medicare Benefits Scheme, and Warrnambool podiatrists want to see that change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.