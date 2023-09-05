Call for family violence registry to stop women walking into the hands of violent partner

A Warrnambool woman has called for a serious offender registry to stop women walking into the hands of a violent partner.
The woman spent six years with a man who is now in pre-sentence detention following years of torment as he stalked and harassed her, as well as her family, when their relationship broke down.
He is expected to be sentenced in September 2023.
She said there were red flags throughout the relationship, including the man being controlling, having multiple phones, intimidating body language and at one time asking her to call a hospital to pretend to be a relative of one of his ex-girlfriends.
But she said the red flags were easy to brush off at the time, or if concerns were raised he would gaslight her - a form of psychological abuse that causes a person to question their own sanity or reality.
The woman said it was difficult to leave the relationship because the man would "pull on (her) heart strings" or she would be love bombed.
She said when she knew it was time to leave, she had to prepare herself for that day.
"I had to save up my money without him knowing and I had to leave my car because I knew that would cause me more trouble," she said.
"I had to un-plug all the surveillance in my house and then literally run to a hire car."
But after fleeing the relationship, things got worse, with the man stalking and harassing the woman and her family.
"I knew he was going to be looking for me so I had to make sure I didn't have a phone, and make sure my family knew to say they had no idea where I am," she said.
It was a terrifying time in the woman's life and although her perpetrator is now in custody, she still carries the burden of the impact of his crimes on her family.
She said she was scared of getting into a new relationship for fear of retribution.
Only now does she know her long-time partner had a history of family violence.
He was previously jailed for similar offending against a different partner.
The woman said accessing information about a partner's violent history would allow women to make informed decisions about continuing a relationship.
Her sister, who was also a victim of the man's abuse, said she often feared for her sister's life.
"I had a bad feeling about him and thought (my sister) didn't always let on what was happening," she said.
"You just worry so much. I used to say to her 'you need to leave before it's too late'."
In early 2023 the NSW government announced a trial of The Right To Ask scheme, which allows police to disclose information to a person about their partner's history of domestic violence offences.
The scheme was modelled on Clare's Law in the UK and empowers people at risk to make decisions based on that information.
Clare's Law is named after Clare Wood, a woman from Yorkshire who was murdered in 2009 by her former partner, a man who police knew to be violent.
While agreeing a registry would be a helpful option, the sister feared men could still lie about their past.
She said intelligent perpetrators, like their abuser, often preyed on vulnerable women and their traumas.
The Standard asked the state government if it had or would consider a serious family violence offender registry.
A spokeswoman said the government had introduced the Multi-Agency Risk Assessment and Risk Management Framework to improve assessment and management of family violence risk.
She said it was supported by the Family Violence Information Sharing Scheme which enables organisations and services to share information to keep victim survivors safe and perpetrators of violence in view.
The spokeswoman said the government was dedicated to building a family violence justice system that prioritised the protection of victim survivors and held perpetrators to account.
"Victoria is also working with other jurisdictions to support the National Domestic Violence Order Scheme, which provides for national recognition and enforcement of intervention orders," she said.
The women have also called for changes to media laws which would allow the names of those protected by family violence intervention orders to be published with consent, similar to sexual assault victims.
While the laws are in place to prevent the identification of a protected person on a family violence intervention order, it is believed they often provide safety for perpetrators who cannot be named as a result.
