The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Midfield operating capacity affected by housing crisis

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Midfield Meat is only operating at 70 per cent capacity due to a lack of housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.