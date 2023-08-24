A decision on whether a workers village near Midfield Meat can be built in Merrivale is expected to be made before the end of the year.
The multi-million-dollar project is currently being assessed by an advisory committee before Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny decides the fate of the development which has been on the drawing board for years.
When the plans were made public in March last year, it was revealed the project would be done in stages with the first stage to house up to 100 workers.
If the entire four stages of the project went ahead, 221 modern cabin-style accommodation as well as facilities such as kitchens, laundrettes, basketball courts and a gym on the 12-acre Eccles Street site.
The multi-million-dollar project within walking distance of the processing plant would be "like a Big4 caravan park for workers but there would be no caravans".
A Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said that once the standing advisory committee's recommendations relating to Eccles Street in Warrnambool were submitted to the minister for planning, they would be considered ahead of a decision being made later this year.
In July 2023, the minister referred the proposed Eccles Street Planning Scheme Amendment C212 to the Priority Projects Standing Advisory Committee for consideration.
The committee proposed this matter be conducted "on the papers" without a public hearing.
The committee received no requests to be heard and no matters were raised that required a hearing to be conducted.
Eight submissions were received and five submissions objected to the proposal.
Warrnambool City Council wrote a letter in support of a revised proposal, recognising that the city was in need of more worker accommodation.
Merrivale Community Association was planning to submit an objection on behalf of residents who were concerned about increased traffic, noise and it being out of character for the area.
The submissions period is closed and there is no statutory timeframe for a decision to be made.
