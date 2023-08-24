The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Willatook wind farm developer claims about Planning Minster assessment 'misleading, farmer says

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer and brolga conservation activist Hamish Cumming says the developers of the Willatook Wind Farm couldn't have been 'blindsided' by a recent Planning Minister assessment.
Farmer and brolga conservation activist Hamish Cumming says the developers of the Willatook Wind Farm couldn't have been 'blindsided' by a recent Planning Minister assessment.

A south-west farmer and brolga conservation activist has criticised the developer of the Willatook Wind Farm for its "misleading" claims about the Planning Minister's environmental assessment for the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.