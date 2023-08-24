The Standard
Warrnambool man, 32, jailed for incest

AT
By Andrew Thomson
August 24 2023
Warrnambool man jailed for sex with step-daughter
Warrnambool man jailed for sex with step-daughter

A Warrnambool man has been jailed for six years for having sex with his step-daughter over two years.

