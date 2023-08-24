Warrnambool City Council has thrown its support behind Midfield Meat's plans to provide worker housing for employees in Merrivale as the city grapples with an accommodation crisis.
The company's plan for the site in Eccles Street was unveiled in March 2022 and is now before an independent government planning panel. It has attracted some objections from Merrivale residents.
The first stage of the Merrivale project includes modern cabin-style accommodation as well as facilities such as kitchens, laundrettes, basketball courts and a gym.
Midfield project manager Malerie Janes said the project, which would cost millions of dollars, would be "like a Big4 caravan park for workers but there would be no caravans".
She said the cabins were temporary and could be removed as quickly as they were put in.
There would be an on-site manager and 24-hour security in the gated community which stretches across about 12 acres.
The first stage of the project to house about 100 workers would be the biggest of four stages, but any plan to start on the other three to potentially accommodate 300 more workers depended on need and the success of the initial stage.
The council's city growth director Luke Coughlan said it had worked with the Victorian Government and referral agencies at different stages of the proposal to ensure the best possible outcome for Warrnambool.
"After several iterations of the proposal, each of which addressed concerns raised by council and other agencies, council provided a letter of support for the revised proposal, recognising that the city is in need of more worker accommodation," Mr Coughlan said.
The move to amend the planning scheme bypassed the council and was sent directly to Planning Minister Sony Kilkenny.
It is unclear when a decision will be made.
Mr Coughlan said the council had been notified of the opportunity to make a further submission to the independent panel but at this stage did not intend to, having already worked through the plans with Midfield and stakeholders, including residents.
The company said the project would free up rental accommodation and make an impact on housing affordability across Warrnambool.
It would also allow Midfield to then re-instate its second shift in the processing plant, which would bring another 500 direct and indirect skilled jobs to the region.
The company has previously said it was ready to begin construction as soon as the project was approved.
"It will be built in a way that will shift the living circumstances from share housing, that sees up to 10 people sharing a single dwelling, to individual units able to sleep one person or two people and those who are in a relationship," Ms Janes said.
A geothermal recovery pool is also a possibility in the final design of the project which would feature native flora and fauna, she said.
