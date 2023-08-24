The Standard
Warrnambool City Council supports Midfield Meat worker housing plan

Updated August 24 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 10:22am
Midfield's Malerie Janes and Matt Fisher at the site of a proposed village which will feature cabins and native landscape. Picture: Anthony Brady
Warrnambool City Council has thrown its support behind Midfield Meat's plans to provide worker housing for employees in Merrivale as the city grapples with an accommodation crisis.

