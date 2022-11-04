The Standard
Midfield Meat's plan to ease Warrnambool's housing crisis caught in red tape

November 4 2022
Midfield Meat general manager Dean McKenna says red tape is delaying his worker housing plans. Picture by Anthony Brady

Midfield Meat boss Dean McKenna says he is tempted to can its worker housing plan for Warrnambool because red tape holdups have left him feeling like they are just going around in circles.

