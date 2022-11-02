The Standard
WorkSafe charges Warrnambool City Council over walkway collapse, case listed in Warrnambool court on December 5

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:39pm, first published 10:30am
The collapse of a concrete public buyers platform at the Warrnambool saleyards in October 2020 has led to the city council being charged this week and facing a maximum penalty of $1.48 million.

