The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Panmure Recreation Reserve recovering after 2022 flooding

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood waters on Panmure Recreation Reserve, pictured last month, have now receded. Picture by Chris Doheny

A south-west community hub is recovering from flood waters which swept through the facility with safety checks planned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.