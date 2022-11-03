The Standard
Stock agents, farmers plead for councillors to save the city's saleyards from closure

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 3 2022 - 2:51pm, first published 11:00am
Anthony Mahony, Conor Mugavin, Jack Kelly and Kieran Johnstone say keeping Warrnambool's saleyards is vital for the city.

Warrnambool stock agents are pleading with city councillors to save the saleyards from closure.

