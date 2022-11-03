The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Couple come out of retirement to buy iconic Koroit pub Mickey Bourke's

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter and Janet Archbold have come out of retirement to run Koroit's Mickey Bourke's hotel.Picture by Sean McKenna

A Koroit couple has come out of retirement to take over the iconic Mickey Bourke's hotel saying they miss the people and pub life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.