Warrnambool Show's 2023 poultry section cancelled

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
October 17 2023 - 7:00am
The roof of the Koroit Street pavilion on the ground after it was blown off during the September 8, 2023, storm in Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna
The Warrnambool Show's poultry section will not go ahead this year after the pavilion the competition is held in was damaged by a storm in September.

