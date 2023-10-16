The Warrnambool Show's poultry section will not go ahead this year after the pavilion the competition is held in was damaged by a storm in September.
The competition was initially part of the show which will run at the Warrnambool Showgrounds for three days from October 27, 2023.
The poultry pavilion was damaged on September 8 when a storm rolled through the region which saw the State Emergency Services' Warrnambool unit attend a record-breaking more than 200 jobs in a 24-hour period.
Warrnambool Show president Jason Callaway said the strong winds blew off a third of the pavilion's roof and pushed one of the walls in.
"It all needed to be fixed up and a lot of the internal structures (including all of the beams) needed to be replaced," he said.
Mr Callaway would not divulge the amount to fix the structure but said it was a "substantial cost".
He said the show's volunteers would complete the majority of the works alongside staff from south-west businesses.
"Leading up to the show our volunteers are extremely busy and we're pretty thin on the ground as it is, so it will give the guys a chance to not overdo it," Mr Callaway said.
"We have the grant money being made available and the repairs will be finished before Christmas but it was just going to be touch-and-go as to whether it would be done by the show."
Mr Callaway said all other events and competitions would run as planned.
"We're still going to have the native animals and the petting zoo outside so there will still be plenty of animals for the children to see," he said.
Anyone who had paid entry into the poultry competition will receive a refund.
