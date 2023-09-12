This year's Warrnambool Show promises an additional day of fun and new events despite being organised by a shrinking committee.
Show president Jason Callaway said the event this year - from October 27 - would feature three days of competition and a 'Super Saturday' show.
"We've added a couple of new things to this year's show," he said.
"The local home brew competition is back, it's looking to be pretty big.
"We've also added an area called the gourmet hub, it's for local producers of wines or cheeses and that sort of thing. It's going great guns, we've had a lot of interest and a lot of stalls booked in there.
"On Friday we're running a first for our show, it's called the Warrnambool Showdown which would be for emerging musical talent in the district. Entrants can send in a short 15 minute video, it will be judged, eight finalists will be picked and all play on the Friday night.
"There'll be a winner who will get a gig on the Saturday night and it's a way to promote our district's musicians, it can be any form of music you want.
"That Friday night we'll also have show bags and rides from 4.30pm to 9.30pm."
Mr Callaway said he expected big numbers across the event, which would run until Sunday, October 29.
"We would be hoping for over 10,000 people this year for Saturday and Friday night," he said.
"We've also got all the usual stuff including horse and show jumping competitions, sheep and fleece, shearing, arts and craft, cookery and more."
But he said organising the show had been a challenge.
"It's the smallest committee I've seen in my 16 or 17 years, I think it's the smallest committee it's probably ever had," Mr Callaway said.
"But they're doing an amazing job, I'm super proud of everyone on the committee. I don't think people realise how big of a job it is to get the show up and running.
"We're doing our best with the small number of volunteers we've got to put on a show everyone likes while still being true to our roots and looking after those typical agricultural sections.
"Hopefully we're heading in the right direction, I'd be expecting a pretty good show."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.