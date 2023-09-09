The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Warrnambool SES continues clean-up after severe storm lashes region

Jessica Howard
Aaron Smith
By Jessica Howard, and Aaron Smith
Updated September 10 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency services from across the state have joined in Warrnambool's major clean-up operation after severe winds of up to 109kmh battered the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.