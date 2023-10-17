Grassmere teen sprinter Layla Watson says she has full trust in her training after starting the 2023-24 season in winning fashion.
The Warrnambool College student took home three gold medals at the School Sport Victoria Track and Field Championships on Monday, October 16, following back-to-back final appearances at the Cobden and Mortlake gifts at the weekend.
Watson completed a sprinting treble in the 18-20-year-old girls category at Albert Park's Lakeside Stadium, winning each of her 100m, 200m and 400m finals.
Her performance in the 400-metre final saw her blitz the field - her winning time of 56.68 seconds more than eight seconds clear of second.
Watson was thrilled with her efforts at the championships, considering she had to back up a busy weekend of gift racing with her DPS stable. She managed her schedule at both gift meetings, competing only in the main event rather than take on other distances.
"States was what I was aiming for so (I was) just trying my best and having confidence in myself that I can back up again for Monday," she said.
"I was pretty happy with my results from there (gifts) so I just wanted to go into Monday and have fun.
"You've just got to leave it all out on the track."
Watson was full of praise for her DPS teammate Grace Carter, who took out the inaugural Mortlake Gift.
"For Grace to take the win on Sunday and come second on Saturday, that's an amazing achievement for her and will do a lot for her leading into her season," Watson said.
Watson, whose 2022-23 season featured a victory in the Warrnambool Gift and culminated in a fifth place in the Stawell Gift final, is feeling prepared to take on a new season.
"After my (last) season, I've got a lot of confidence in myself and my training this season," she said. "Continuing on from last season, I know what works, what doesn't - (I'm) just trying to stay consistent with everything."
Watson, who thanked her coaches Rob Duynhoven and Wayne Perry for their support, is looking ahead to the Essendon Gift on November 11 before gift meetings at Geelong, Warrnambool and Terang and the Sheffield Carnival in South Australia.
State and national championships are also a major focus for the teenager.
"We'll see what the season brings," she said.
Meanwhile, Carter, who also attends Warrnambool College, won gold in the 17-year-old girls 200m final at Monday's SSV championships as well as silver in the 400m final.
Emmanuel College's Grace Kelly also won gold in the under 17 girls 100m final with a time of 12.34 seconds ahead of reigning Stawell Gift winner Bella Pasquali in second.
In other results, Emmanuel College's Chloe Mutton won two silver medals - one in the girls under 17 100m hurdles and the other in high jump - and bronze in the triple jump, while William Callaghan won bronze in the 16-year-old boys triple jump. Meanwhile the college's 17-year-old girls 4x100 relay team clinched silver.
Timboon P-12 College student Stevie Godber won bronze in the 16-year-old girls high jump while Jarrod Ferguson won bronze in the 15-year-old boys 800m final.
Monivae College's Bailey Cooper won bronze in the 18-20-year-old boys high jump while Cobden Technical School's Jayden Gass won bronze-in the 17-year-old boys high jump.
