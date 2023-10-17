The Standard
Layla Watson wins gold at School Sport Victoria athletics titles

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 2:30pm
Warrnambool College students and DPS teammates Grace Carter and Layla Watson both won gold medals at the SSV Track and Field Championships in Melbourne on Monday. Picture supplied
Warrnambool College students and DPS teammates Grace Carter and Layla Watson both won gold medals at the SSV Track and Field Championships in Melbourne on Monday. Picture supplied

Grassmere teen sprinter Layla Watson says she has full trust in her training after starting the 2023-24 season in winning fashion.

