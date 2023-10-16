A tour of some of the state's newest aquatic centres by a Warrnambool council delegation this week took the city another step closer to a new facility.
The city council is spending about $200,000 on developing a strategy for a new aquatic centre which is expected to be completed this financial year.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said a new aquatic centre for Warrnambool was a major project that would not be cheap to build.
But she said time, and design, would dictate just how much it would cost.
"It's a major piece of infrastructure," she said.
"It has to be done right and it has to be done well. It has to last 50 years.
"We're looking more closely at what money does and doesn't buy."
"It's not just talk anymore," she said.
"It's bubbling along. These things take time. It's on the way."
The tour meant the councillors and staff were up to the stage where they were looking more closely at what they would like to see in a new or upgraded facility.
But Cr Arnott said it would be during the public consultation phase where exactly what made the final cut was decided.
Crs Richard Ziegeler, Ben Blain, Otha Akoch and Vicki Jellie joined the tour alongside chief executive officer Andrew Mason, community development director Ingrid Bishop and other council staff.
The delegation visited leisure centres in Colac, Keilor East and Waurn Ponds on Monday, October 16, 2023 and Cr Arnott said those facilities all had elements they liked and didn't like.
She said the things that stood out were the size of the gyms, a warmer pool which was used for rehabilitation, splash areas for children, steam rooms and spas.
The council met with management of the facilities to find out what worked, what didn't and what they'd do differently.
