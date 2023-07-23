Hundreds of people attended a protest against seismic blasting at Port Fairy's South Beach on Sunday.
Young and old held signs and repeated the lyrics to a song created to voice the community's opposition to seismic testing across 4000-square-kilometres of south-west coastline.
Fight for the Bight Port Fairy spokesman Ben Druitt said people power could put a stop to the proposal by CCG
"CCG is a multinational company that plans to seismic blast as close as they are legally possible to our coastline," Mr Druitt said.
"The damage blasting has done to our ocean over time is largely unknown."
Mr Druitt said pressure from community members would lead to scrutiny of the potential impacts.
He said there was an acronym used in the industry regarding damage to the ocean - ALARP - which stands for As Low As Reasonably Practical.
"Who decides what low is?" Mr Druitt asked.
"How about zero - that's the amount of damage they would do if they didn't do it."
Mr Druitt said the group had come up with its own acronym regarding putting pressure on CCG about the proposal.
He urged community members to use the acronym ADARP - As Difficult As Reasonably Practical - when taking a stand.
"The seismic proposal is the gateway project, which would unlock others," he said.
Mr Druitt said blocking this proposal would help prevent other similar projects in the future.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster and councillor Jordan Lockett attended the protest.
Cr Lockett said it was a privilege to attend.
"You are absolute legends and super stars (for attending)," Cr Lockett said.
"We don't want this to happen on our shores and we will fight as much as we can to stop it."
Cr Lockett said he was disappointed the community was being forced to protect the precious coastline.
"We shouldn't have to do this," he said.
"We shouldn't have to be here protesting and being called left, greenie communists, which I get every day.
"We shouldn't have to defend out coastline and our very way of living."
Cr Lockett urged community members to make their voices heard by emailing Moyne Shire councillors ahead of Tuesday's meeting.
"This is ludicrous - this is a mad proposal," he said.
"The fact four kilometres off our shore, the federal government cuts it up and gives it to the highest bidder is a bloody disgrace."
Cr Lockett has submitted a motion to Tuesday's meeting for councillors to voice their opposition to seismic testing.
