Port Fairy overcomes Terang Mortlake to keep 2023 finals dream alive

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 23 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Matt Sully is enjoying a dominant season for Port Fairy. Picture by Sean McKenna
Matt Sully is enjoying a dominant season for Port Fairy. Picture by Sean McKenna

PORT Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell will use the Seagulls' split round break to prepare for a crucial game against Hampden league finals contender North Warrnambool Eagles.

