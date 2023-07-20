'You can't get blood from a stone': Rent severely unaffordable

The rising cost for renting in Warrnambool is nearing the point where "you can't get blood out of a stone", a property data analyst has warned.
Rents have continued to rise in Warrnambool with those living south of the highway "one of the worst in the state" for rental affordability, coming in at number five, according to new data.
Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner said Warrnambool south had a "rental pain" score of 80 out of 100. He said that was because rents had risen nine per cent in the past 12 months in Warrnambool's south - which includes Allansford, and they were expected to continue rising in the next year.
Mr Lardner said the rental pain score was "right up there" with renters in Warrnambool's south spending on average 31 per cent of their income on rent.
"It's pretty tough going," he said.
"Thirty per cent by global standards is called severely unaffordable.
"Anything about 25 per cent I start to get worried.
"And because we are like frogs in boiling water, we're starting to accept 30 per cent as the norm. It's not."
Mr Lardner said once rents started to use up 33 to 35 per cent of people's incomes, the market "starts to react adversely".
He said that's the point where "you can't get blood from a stone".
"What will usually happen is the expectation of landlords starts to separate from the reality of what people can afford and as a result vacancy rates do start to climb up again because people just can't rent," Mr Lardner said.
"They move out and move in with friends and family and rents have to adjust to meet the market again.
"That's where that market volatility kicks in when rents just get too high."
To calculate the level of rental stress, he said he took into account not just the price of renting but household income and vacancy rates.
Australia is failing in this regard. We've effectively turned our back on anyone under the age of 35 or anyone who rents.- Kent Lardner
Those in Warrnambool north - which includes properties north of Raglan Parade, Dennington and Woodford - are spending slightly less than their southern neighbours with rent taking 30 per cent of their income on average.
But with a more modest two per cent increase on average over the past year, the pain index score for those living north of the highway was 67 out of 100.
Mr Lardner said he had never seen such widespread rental stress. Rising building costs, supply chain issues and developers "going bust at a great rate of knots" had limited housing supply.
Mr Lardner said public housing had also been neglected for decades. "Every tier of government seems to have turned their back on public housing for a very long time," he said.
He said his personal view was that by insisting on things such as energy efficiency requirements had added to the affordability crisis.
"If you look back 50 years, 100 years, they were just throwing up really cheap fibro shacks everywhere after WWII. So you didn't really have supply constraints because you were building cheaply," he said.
"And that's the price we are playing for perhaps being a little bit too idealistic.
"When we're too idealistic, we become less realistic on some of these things. The more cost we add to building... it's creating these flow-on problems."
Mr Lardner said renters in regional areas had different costs to those in the city. "My concern for a lot of regional areas is there is a higher proportion of household income being allocated to groceries and fuel - and that's the worry," he said.
"You can't negotiate on your fuel. You can't negotiate on your groceries. You're stuck. Then what have you got left over for school fees and presents.
"Australia is failing in this regard. We've effectively turned our back on anyone under the age of 35 or anyone who rents."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
