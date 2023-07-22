The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool council comes up with own ward model ahead of vote

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 22 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's seven councillors - Otha Akoch, Vicki Jellie, Max taylor, Debbie Arnott, Richard Ziegeler, Angie Paspaliaris and Ben Blain - will discuss the change to wards at a council meeting on Monday. File picture
Warrnambool's seven councillors - Otha Akoch, Vicki Jellie, Max taylor, Debbie Arnott, Richard Ziegeler, Angie Paspaliaris and Ben Blain - will discuss the change to wards at a council meeting on Monday. File picture

A bill for about $53,000 will be sent to Warrnambool City Council to cover the cost of a review into its new electoral boundaries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.