South Warrnambool house sells for $950,000 at auction

Updated July 22 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 11:22am
Auctioneer Matthew Wood calls for bids on a house in Pertobe Lane in South Warrnambool that quickly sold under the auction hammer.
A three-bedroom house in tightly held South Warrnambool sold under the auction hammer for $950,000 - exceeding expectations.

