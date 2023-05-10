Council questioned over seismic testing stance

The Standard
Warrnambool councillors questioned over seismic testing stance

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 10 2023
Warrnambool councillors will be briefed on seismic testing off the coast after they were questioned over why the council had not yet publicly opposed the practice.

