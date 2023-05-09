Residents face 12-month bans from city pubs after incidents of drunken violence

A number of people are facing 12-month bans from the city's pubs following incidents of alcohol-fuelled violence across the region.
Warrnambool's liquor accord will vote next month on whether to hand the bans to those causing trouble in licensed premises.
An 18-year-old Warrnambool teenager was charged with allegedly glassing a man he knew at a Warrnambool nightclub early on Sunday morning.
It's believed to be one of two glassings at the venue involving different patrons at the weekend.
Then on Monday, four men pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to separate incidents of anti-social and violent behaviour at the Seanchai Irish Pub in Liebig Street.
A father and son who assaulted a woman they knew after a verbal dispute at the venue were each fined $1000, while a man who resisted security staff after being kicked out was fined $200.
Another man struck his victim to the head with a pint, causing a laceration and requiring five stitches. He is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.
Warrnambool police Liquor Licensing Acting Sergeant Glenn Giles said he was "saddened" with the recent anti-social behaviour.
He said the liquor accord was established to provide a united front with licensees meeting with police on a regular basis to tackle issues specific to the region.
Acting Sergeant Giles said those involved regularly voted on whether offenders should be hit with a 12-month ban.
He said police often patrolled Warrnambool's entertainment precinct in both uniform and plain clothes, and regular compliance checks were conducted to ensure licensees were doing the right thing.
Acting Sergeant Giles said the public could expect to see more police operations targeting licensed venues in the future.
He praised the city's security staff for their efforts, stating it was usually only a "small few" who ruined a night out. Acting Sergeant Giles said it was well-known that excessive drinking could lead to serious consequences and urged those who decide to drink alcohol, to do so responsibly.
Inspector Kane Robinson said a number of last week's assaults were between known parties with one male allegedly responsible for two of "the more serious" incidents.
"A number of these have occurred in CBD licensed premises," he said.
"Those venues have been visited and discussions had with licensees on the responsible service of alcohol and maintaining the amenity in line with their licence. We are also tasking for a visible presence during the hours of business."
Seanchai Irish Pub was contacted for comment.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.