Road works in south-west 'below par, says MP

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 8 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 11:42am
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell is sick of roads being repaired and quickly falling into a state of disrepair. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A sinkhole on a stretch of the Princes Highway that has undergone recent maintenance is proof the state government is "wasting money", according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.

