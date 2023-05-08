A sinkhole on a stretch of the Princes Highway that has undergone recent maintenance is proof the state government is "wasting money", according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
Ms Britnell said she was constantly hearing from constituents about dangerous stretches of south-west roads.
But she is particularly concerned about a large sinkhole on the Princes Highway near Yambuk.
"A number of south-west locals have raised with me their concerns about the ongoing sinkhole situation on the Princes Highway near Yambuk," Ms Britnell said.
"When I say sinkhole, many regional Victorians will naturally think of the enormous potholes that cars sink into as they drive along our state-government-maintained roads. However, near Yambuk an actual sinkhole has occurred on the stretch where upgrades are being undertaken to add an additional much-needed overtaking lane."
Ms Britnell said the project was funded in 2019.
"That is nearly four years ago," she said.
"Naturally the community are frustrated and concerned that the state government are taking so long to get on with the job.
"It has taken nearly three years to simply do the planning and scoping work required for this overtaking lane, which has been the excuse for why we have had to wait so long for the government to get the shovels into the ground.
"It is hard to fathom that in limestone country the preparatory work did not anticipate this possibility, yet due to this sinkhole everything has slammed to a halt.
"It is no surprise the community are worried when for weeks there has been nothing happening to fix the sinkhole."
Ms Britnell said it was a similar story with the roadworks between Warrnambool and Panmure.
"Why are these works taking so long to complete?"
Ms Britnell repeated her request for MP Melissa Horne and Premier Daniel Andrews to drive on south-west roads.
"I repeat my invitation to the Minister for Roads and Road Safety and the Premier to visit South-West Coast and view the deplorable and unsafe condition of our roads in regional Victoria," she said.
"It is time: come."
Last week Ms Britnell said the money allocated to regional roads fell well short of what was needed to even maintain the network, let alone improve it.
"The fact they spruik $780 million for the whole of regional Victoria is astounding. We're talking from Orbost to Nelson and up to Swan Hill," she said.
"If they came out and saw the state of the roads for themselves I think they would be shocked and would actually get it, but there's a clear lack of interest."
A response from the state government has been sought.
