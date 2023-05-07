Russells Creek co-coach Dylan Herbertson says his side's hot start against Old Collegians was in response to its self-reflection throughout the week, as the Creekers prepare for a tough month of football.
Coming off an 108-point loss to Kolora-Noorat, the Creekers handed their own form of punishment to Old Collegians in the form of a 23.13 (151) to 5.4 (34) thumping at Mack Oval, set up by eight unanswered first-quarter goals.
"After not playing the way we wanted to play (against the Power) this week it was making sure we were switched on from the start," Herbertson said.
"It was a four-quarter performance and the first quarter set the tone."
Vice captain Tom Smith was best on ground with six goals, with Herbertson praising Smith's leading patterns, along with his midfield and high-half forwards for their entry inside 50.
Creek forward Jyran Chatfield was a late out with illness, with Corey Mifsud stepping into the side.
The win should give the Creekers confidence heading into a tough four-game stretch against Panmure, Nirranda, Allansford and Merrivale.
"The next month is going to be a tough month for us," Herbertson said. "But that's the reason you play footy, you want to play against the best sides and see where you're at at the end of the day."
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp lamented his side's eight-goal deficit in the opening quarter.
"You can't give up an eight-goal lead at quarter time and expect to peg that back," he said. "They were full of run and we weren't."
The Warriors were left hurting on the injury front, with Harry White (concussion), Zac Brooks (knee) and Will Owen all casualties of the game.
