An 18-year-old Warrnambool teenager has been charged with glassing a man he knew at a Warrnambool nightclub early Sunday morning.
It's believed to be one of two glassings at the venue involving different patrons overnight.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Nick Roberts said the 46-year-old victim suffered significant lacerations to his face about 12.30am Sunday and was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
"He did not suffer life-threatening injuries," he said.
The 18-year-old Warrnambool man was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during September.
He has been charged with intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and other assault-related offences.
It is believed there was a second glassing at the same venue, which is being investigated by police.
Sergeant Roberts said glassings were extremely serious offences, potentially life-threatening and could result in permanent scarring.
"It's pretty high-end offending," he said.
"Anyone with information in relation to these two incidents is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
"In this instance the parties are understood to know each other."
It was a busy Saturday shift for police with a wanted Warrnambool man arrested, a serious daylight assault in one of Portland's main streets and police are looking for two missing 14-year-old girls from Melbourne.
The Portland assault reportedly happened near the intersection of Henty Street and Percy Street at 5.15pm Saturday.
The missing girls were seen near the Deakin University Warrnambool campus on Saturday afternoon.
Fears are held for their safety and they are believed to have a tent.
In addition to that a 39-year-old wanted Warrnambool man was arrested and charged with breaching court orders.
He also had an outstanding warrant.
He was seen by police in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He was arrested after a short police foot chase, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
Sergeant Roberts said a drink driver was also picked up by police in Warrnambool overnight Saturday.
"There's been a bit going on," he said.
