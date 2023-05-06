The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police hold fears for the safety of missing Melbourne 14-year-old girls seen in Warrnambool

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 7 2023 - 7:57am, first published 7:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing girls seen in Warrnambool, police hold fears for their safety
Missing girls seen in Warrnambool, police hold fears for their safety

Victoria Police are requesting public assistance to locate two 14-year-old from Melbourne, believed to have been in Warrnambool on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.