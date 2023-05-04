EMERGING trainer Maddie Raymond was travelling to Melbourne Airport when she became a Warrnambool Cup winner.
Raymond was on course earlier in the day - witnessing Hard Rule take out race three - but missed the May Racing Carnival's $300,000 feature as she prepared for a flight to Europe.
Brady McArdle, who is helping Raymond's team, said she would've been thrilled to see Rolls take out the Sungold Milk cup with Warrnambool-based jockey Harry Grace on board.
"Her and her partner are on an aeroplane going overseas for a family wedding," he said.
"I am sure she'll be a bit jealous (not to be here) right now but she'll be thrilled to win it for sure.
"(It would mean) everything - that's the pinnacle for a local trainer. You just want to win a race here but to win a feature is everything for them. I'm sure they'll be over the moon."
McArdle said he was happy to be part of the journey.
"It's nice to be a local and be involved in some nice wins with friends," he said.
Grace said winning the silverware was made 1000 times better being his local cup.
"I woke up (this morning) and thought 'I'd love to bring the cup home'," he said.
"It's one of those majors. I've rode here nearly every carnival as an apprentice. I rode here last year, only managed to pull six rides over the couple days and couldn't get a winner.
"All I wanted to do this year was get a winner."
Grace said the last 100 metres in the cup race felt "like forever".
The 24-year-old moved to Warrnambool following his apprenticeship to work as Tom Dabernig's stable rider some two years ago.
"Just riding work there, trying to make my own base," he said.
He said it had been fantastic living in Warrnambool despite the cool climate.
"It's a good bunch of people and the locals support the locals around here," he said.
He said he hoped the win might be a catalyst to push forward in his career.
"It's taken me a few years to grasp my caper here and I think we're finally starting to get there," he said.
McArdle heaped praised on Grace.
"It was a brilliant ride. He's done a lot of work for the stable so it's great he gets rewarded with these opportunities to prove he can do it when the time counts," he said.
Meanwhile, jockey Declan Bates was suspended on a careless riding charge following his ride on Heart of Puissance in the cup.
His 10-race ban starts on Sunday.
