A last-minute decision to enter fashions on the field paid off for ever-green competitor Sharon Wilson.
The Warrnambool woman has been a stalwart in the fashions scene over many years and has taken home plenty of sashes.
But in 2023 she was going to take a year off from the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival fashions catwalk.
However, after the milliner spotted a beautiful green dress and coat ensemble at local city shops, she decided to enter, and took out the lady of the year.
"I normally make my own things and this year I actually wasn't going to come as I have been very busy with my own clothing business, so I thought I would have a year off, but I walked past a couple of Warrnambool shops last week and I thought 'oh I love that and I love that' so I purchased the dress and coat and I just came along," she said.
"And voila. I am stoked. I shopped locally at Mix and Something For Me."
Koroit's Mollie Coghlan-West is another seasoned fashions on the field competitor and has now won three times at Warrnambool.
This year she took out the contemporary lady of the day in a striking blue, brown and black dress with matching black accessories.
"I bought the fabric two years ago from Lincraft and I took it to my dressmaker Wendy Reed from Warrnambool with my design and she brought it to life," she said.
"I really had issues with which hat to wear. I had a lot of different ones, but I went to the Fletcher Jones Market three days before the races and I found my hat. It was yellow and white but I painted it black."
Steve Giofches made the trek from Melbourne and took out the dapper gentleman of the day prize. He wore a striking grey and black suit with touches of red.
"I wanted to go with a winter vibe - dark colours and checks," he said.
"I've got a merino wool vest on and I've got a leather flat cap on and boots. This is my second time at Warrnambool - I have actually won here before. I love it."
Ana Belyaeva is another fashions on the field regular at Warrnambool and a past winner. She won the most spectacular hat with a gorgeous felt headpiece.
"I was searching for fabric for a jacket and I bought it online," she said.
"When it arrived it was beautiful so I made the jacket and I had leftover material so I made the hat too."
Jess Ryan, the sister-in-law of jumps jockey 'Little' Tommy Ryan took out the traditional lady of the dear in a stunning cream ensemble.
"It all started with the vintage hat that used to be a beret. It was redone and vintage pieces added," she said.
"I'm always here at Warrnambool to support Tommy."
