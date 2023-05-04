Warrnambool hobby trainer Noel Kelson says it's a "remarkable feeling" to win his first May Racing Carnival race in more than 40 years.
Kelson, who last won at the carnival in 1981, said history had repeated itself with the lead-up of his latest winner Lucas The Younger, who won at Horsham on Saturday.
"It was ironic, I took the same horse to Horsham the Saturday before (in 1981) and he won and then he backed it up so history repeats itself," he said.
Lucas The Younger, ridden by Warrnambool-based hoop Tayla Childs, held off a late charge by the Simon Ryan-trained Morrissette to win the benchmark-64 handicap over 2000m in the fifth race of Thursday's card.
Making the win more special for Kelson was the fact childhood friend Colin McKenna was among its owners.
"Colin and Janice weaned the horse and looked after him and they stayed in with me to race it," he said.
Kelson, whose father also trained a previous carnival winner in Showbag, said he decided a long time ago he wouldn't dedicate a career to training horses.
"I'm an absolute hobbyist," he said. "I decided on a career as opposed to training racehorses... but I enjoy it nonetheless."
He praised Childs, the daughter of champion jockey Greg, for a "10 out of 10" ride on the seven-year-old gelding.
"She has the silken hands of her father and they go well for her," he said.
Childs said it was an unbelievable feeling to win at the carnival.
"We had a wide barrier today," she said. "I knew he'd like the wet track. We just slotted into a perfect position.
"I was waiting for them to catch us on the straight but he just hung on.
"So proud of the horse. Won in Horsham last Saturday and we backed him up.
"What a super effort by Noel and the team. It's amazing to support these Warrnambool trainers."
Childs said she was enjoying her time living in Warrnambool.
"I've just moved up here and am riding for Lindsey Smith, it's great to be part of the team," she said.
