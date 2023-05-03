FRESH from the surprise early birth of his first child this week, Declan Maher tackles the Brandt Grand Annual Steeplechase with the New Zealand-bred jumper Epizeel on Thursday.
The main obstacle for Maher to train his first Brandt Grand Annual winner may not be the 5500 metres or the 33 fences of the epic race but his brother Ciaron, who is chasing his seventh victory with hot favourite Stern Idol in the famous jumps race.
Declan's partner Taylah Richardson gave birth to Caolan at the Mercy Hospital For Women, Heidelberg. The baby was born 12 weeks' premature.
He said the past 10 days had been a blur in the lead-up to the Grand Annual.
"It's been a pretty hectic time," Maher told The Standard.
"Taylah and Caolan are going well. I've got to give a lot of credit to the medical staff at the Mercy Hospital.
"They have done a sensational job."
The new father has called on the services of reigning Grand Annual Steeplechase-winning jockey Willie McCarthy to ride Epizeel in the main race for the three-day carnival.
"I fully understand Stern Idol is the one to beat in the Annual. He's a free-running jumper who is really exciting, but there has to be a slight question mark about him over the 5500 metres," Maher said.
"I'm confident Epizeel will run out the 5500 metres."
The Irish-born McCarthy said he was impressed with the lead-in form.
"I've got no doubt about the distance with Epizeel," he said.
"I thought his last run at Pakenham was good."
